Carrots get cheaper at Chennai's Koyambedu market on September 1

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale market remained largely unchanged on September 1 (Monday)

According to traders, the price of carrots has decreased by Rs 10 per kg, from Rs 60 per kg on August 29 to Rs 50 per kg on September 1

Onions are being sold at Rs 25 per kg, while tomatoes are priced at Rs 40 per kg. Small onions cost Rs 40 per kg

Among other vegetables, carrots are priced at Rs 60 per kg, and mangoes are sold at Rs 105 per kg.

Beans are sold at Rs 50 per kg, while green peas cost Rs 160 per kg

Cauliflower is sold at Rs 20 per kg, and coconut is sold at Rs 63 per kg.

Vegetables such as bitter gourd, snake gourd, drumstick, green chilli, lemon, potato, and broad beans are all priced at Rs 30 per kg.

Ginger is sold at Rs 80 per kg and garlic is sold at Rs 130 per kg, respectively.

Capsicum is available at Rs 30 per kg, whereas coloured capsicum is priced at Rs 110 per kg.

Likewise, coriander leaves, mint, and various other greens continue to be sold at the same rates as on Friday

