Carrots and beans get a tad cheaper; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Nov 22

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai remained largely stable on Friday, with only minor fluctuations observed.

Staple vegetables like onions, tomatoes, and potatoes have maintained consistent rates over the past few days.

Notably, the price of carrots has decreased by Rs 10 today, dropping from Rs 70 to Rs 60 per kilogram. Similarly, beans have become slightly cheaper, with prices falling from Rs 50 to Rs 45 per kg.

Meanwhile, drumsticks, which have been witnessing a steady rise lately, continue to cost Rs 200 per kg, the same as yesterday. The vegetable cost just Rs 50/kg on November 13. It then shot up to Rs 110/kg on November 18, then Rs 160/kg on November 19, before surging to 200/kg yesterday (November 21).

Lemons too are being sold at the same rate of Rs 70, having recorded a drop of Rs 50 yesterday. A kilo of lemons were sold for Rs 120 three days ago.