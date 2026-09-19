Carrot price falls, other vegetable prices remain stable at Chennai's Koyambedu market on September 19, 2026

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai largely remained unchanged on Saturday (September 19), with no major fluctuations reported, except carrot falling by Rs 10 per kg, when compared to Thursday (September 17).
Ooty carrot - Rs 40 per kg, down by Rs 10
Tomato: Rs 30 per kg
Onion: Rs 65 per kg
Potato: Rs 35 per kg
Ginger: Rs 170 per kg
Coconut: Rs 60 per piece
Shallot: Rs 80 per kg
Green chillies: Rs 50 per kg
Snake gourd: Rs 25 per kg
Spinach: Rs 5 per bunch
Drumstick: Rs 40 per kg
Coriander: Rs 8 per bunch
Mint: Rs 6 per bunch
Curry leaves: Rs 25 per kg