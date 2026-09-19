Chennai

Carrot price falls, other vegetable prices remain stable at Chennai's Koyambedu market on September 19, 2026

Planning your grocery run? Check today's vegetable prices in Chennai before you head out
Koyambedu Vegetable Market
Koyambedu Vegetable Market
Updated on

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai largely remained unchanged on Saturday (September 19), with no major fluctuations reported, except carrot falling by Rs 10 per kg, when compared to Thursday (September 17).

Which vegetable prices decreased today?

Ooty carrot - Rs 40 per kg, down by Rs 10

What are the prices of essential vegetables?

Tomato: Rs 30 per kg

Onion: Rs 65 per kg

Potato: Rs 35 per kg

Ginger: Rs 170 per kg

Coconut: Rs 60 per piece

Shallot: Rs 80 per kg

What are the prices of other vegetables?

Green chillies: Rs 50 per kg

Snake gourd: Rs 25 per kg

Spinach: Rs 5 per bunch

Drumstick: Rs 40 per kg

How much do herbs cost today?

Coriander: Rs 8 per bunch

Mint: Rs 6 per bunch

Curry leaves: Rs 25 per kg

Vegetable Price
Vegetable price in Chennai
﻿Koyambedu market
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in