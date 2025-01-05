Carrot, drumstick, snake guard get costlier; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Jan 5

CHENNAI: The prices of some of the commonly sold vegetables like drumstick, carrot, and snake guard recorded an uptick at Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale market on Sunday (January 5).

Over the last few months, the price of drumstick had fluctuated between Rs 60 and Rs 250 per kilogram. On Saturday, drumstick was being sold at Rs 100/kg, but today it has increased by Rs 20 to Rs 120.

The price of Ooty carrots has also gone up, reportedly due to weather conditions. Ooty carrots were priced at Rs 60 per kilogram on January 4, but the price has risen by Rs 10 in a day, reaching Rs 70 per kilogram.

Similarly, the price of snake guard, which was sold at Rs. 30 per kilogram on Saturday, has increased by Rs 20 today, now priced at Rs. 50 per kilogram.

Garlic price, which had been hovering around Rs 200 for the past few months, has seen a substantial hike in the recent days. On January 5, garlic is being sold at Rs 280 per kilogram.