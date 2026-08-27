Car used in ATM robbery near Somangalam recovered

In the early hours of Tuesday, a gang arrived at an ICICI Bank ATM on the Sriperumbudur-Kundrathur Highway near Pudhupedu village, near Somangalam. They used a welding machine to cut open the ATM and escaped with around 10 lakh in cash.

Although the robbery occurred in Kancheepuram district, the area falls under the Tambaram City Police Commissionerate. Following the incident, the Tambaram police registered a case and formed more than three special teams to trace the robbers. They found that the gang had arrived in a black car and removed its original registration plate, took the number plate from another car parked along the roadside and fitted it onto their vehicle before fleeing the spot.