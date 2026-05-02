Car rams parked bus, 3 sustain severe injuries

Police said the car was travelling at high speed, and the driver, who was drowsy, lost control of the vehicle, which rammed into the rear of a parked private factory bus near Vanchuvancheri on the Vandalur-Walajabad highway in the early morning hours.

The collision left the car completely mangled, trapping all three of them inside with serious injuries. Local residents immediately launched rescue efforts and alerted the fire and rescue services as well as the police.

The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Oragadam and Padappai police rushed to the spot. After a lengthy rescue operation, they men were pulled from the wreckage and taken to the Tambaram District Government Hospital for treatment.