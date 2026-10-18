Car gets stranded in flooded Tambaram subway as rainwater accumulates

CHENNAI: A car got stranded in the rainwater accumulated in the subway connecting East and West Tambaram following heavy overnight rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in Chennai’s suburbs on Saturday night.
Motorists using the subway faced considerable inconvenience as rainwater flooded the stretch, which connects GST Road with the Tambaram-Velachery Main Road and is used by cars, autorickshaws and two-wheelers.
According to motorists, the water level in the subway rose as the rain continued through the night. Several vehicles, including cars, struggled to pass through the flooded stretch.
A car was caught in the accumulated water and appeared to float like a boat. The occupants got out of the vehicle, and local residents helped retrieve it from the flooded subway.
Motorists alleged that the electric motors installed to pump out rainwater were not switched on promptly, allowing water to accumulate in the subway.
They said the situation could have been avoided if Tambaram Corporation workers had activated the pumps as soon as the rain began and monitored the water level to ensure its timely removal.
Residents urged the civic body to take precautionary measures during the monsoon, speed up rainwater removal and ensure that the subway remains safe for motorists during heavy rainfall.