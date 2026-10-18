Car gets stranded in flooded Tambaram subway as rainwater accumulates

A car was caught in the accumulated water and appeared to float like a boat. The occupants got out of the vehicle, and local residents helped retrieve it from the flooded subway.

Motorists alleged that the electric motors installed to pump out rainwater were not switched on promptly, allowing water to accumulate in the subway.

They said the situation could have been avoided if Tambaram Corporation workers had activated the pumps as soon as the rain began and monitored the water level to ensure its timely removal.