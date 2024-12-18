Car falls into sea at Chennai Harbour; Coast Guard officer escapes, driver missing in 85 feet water

CHENNAI: CHENNAI: A 33-year-old man from Kodungaiyur, who was working as a temporary driver for a Coast Guard officer, is feared drowned after the car he was driving slipped into 85-foot deep water at the Chennai Harbour late on Tuesday.

The incident happened while he was reversing the car. While the fire personnel recovered the car, the officials are yet to rescue the missing driver. The deceased driver was identified as Mohammed Shahi, a resident of Kodungaiyur.

Coast Guard officer Jogendra Kanda, who was also inside the vehicle, managed to break the windshield and swim to safety, though he later fainted. Deceased driver Shahi remained trapped in the vehicle as it sank to a depth of 85 feet, said officials.

Shahi was working as a temporary driver for Coast Guard officer Kanda at the Chennai Port. The incident happened when Shahi was driving Kanda from the port to Jawahar Dock-5 in a Tavera vehicle.

A rescue team comprising over 30 Coast Guard personnel, 20 firefighters, scuba divers, and port police arrived at the scene to locate the submerged vehicle and Shahi.

Officer Kanda was taken to the Army Hospital in St Thomas Mount on an ambulance for medical attention. The rescue operation was stopped on Wednesday evening.