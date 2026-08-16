Car crashes into Lok Bhavan wall; occupants escape with minor injuries

CHENNAI: Five college students in a car escaped with injuries after the car they were travelling in ran amok and crashed into the compound wall of Lok Bhavan along Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Road, early Sunday (August 16) morning.
After preliminary investigations, police have ruled out drunk driving and ascertained that the person behind the wheel lost control of the vehicle while overspeeding.
The car was driven by a 20-year-old, who borrowed it from his mother. The college students were driving towards East Coast Road when they met with the accident. Personnel on security duty outside Lok Bhavan rushed to their aid and reached them.
Three of them suffered minor injuries and were treated at a government hospital. Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) has registered a case and are investigating.