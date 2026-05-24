Car catches fire, Kancheepuram family of four escapes unhurt

CHENNAI: A family of four survived without injuries after the car they were traveling in suddenly caught fire on the road near Pookadai Sathram in Kancheepuram.
Moorthy, a resident of Nemili in Ranipet district, was driving with his family when smoke began billowing from the vehicle. He immediately pulled over the vehicle to the roadside, and all four occupants rushed out in panic.
Within minutes, the car was engulfed in flames, triggering alarm in the area. Traffic on the stretch was halted, as the Kanchepuram Fire and Rescue Services personnel arrived and began dousing the blaze. Despite their efforts, a large portion of the car was gutted.
Sivakanchi police registered a case and are investigating. Officials suspect an electrical short circuit in the car's AC system may have caused the fire.
Moorthy and his family were returning to Ranipet after visiting their newly built house in Kancheepuram when the incident happened.