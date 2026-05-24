Car catches fire, Kancheepuram family of four escapes unhurt

Moorthy, a resident of Nemili in Ranipet district, was driving with his family when smoke began billowing from the vehicle. He immediately pulled over the vehicle to the roadside, and all four occupants rushed out in panic.

Within minutes, the car was engulfed in flames, triggering alarm in the area. Traffic on the stretch was halted, as the Kanchepuram Fire and Rescue Services personnel arrived and began dousing the blaze. Despite their efforts, a large portion of the car was gutted.