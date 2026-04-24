Capturing Chennai’s vanishing art deco legacy

CHENNAI: Chennai is home to a rich but often overlooked collection of Art Deco buildings, especially in areas like George Town and along Mount Road. Emerging in the 1930s, this architectural style is known for its clean lines, curved corners and occasional Indo-Saracenic influences. Today, many of these structures are slowly disappearing, either being demolished or altered beyond recognition. World Art Deco Day, observed every year on April 28, highlights this architectural style through global celebrations. In Chennai, Archita S, an architect-turned-writer, and Abhilaasha N, an artist-architect, are marking the occasion with an event titled Capturing Cities: Art Deco Edition.
“We started this as a side project on social media because of our shared love for cities and heritage, and to take it to a wider audience. We later began conducting workshops that combine heritage and sketching. The idea is to help people connect with their city and notice the buildings around them, which often go unseen in our busy routines. We try to present it in a simple and accessible way. While cities are known for their monuments and temples, there is also ‘hidden heritage’ in everyday houses. Many of these older homes reflect Art Deco influences, but they are disappearing quickly, replaced by apartments and newer structures,” says Archita.
The Art Deco style was formally introduced to the world at the Paris Exposition on April 29, 1925, making 2025 its centenary year. “We noticed a growing interest in Art Deco last year during the 100-year milestone. Many people wanted to learn more and appreciate this style. We saw it as an opportunity to document more Art Deco buildings and encourage people to recognise and value them as part of the city’s past,” she adds.
The duo conducted their first Art Deco workshop last year. “There are so many buildings we pass every day without noticing. Sometimes, we only realise their value after they are gone. One of the first houses we sketched was demolished within a few months. Some buildings are also being modified. Our workshops combine a heritage walk with a sketching session. Instead of just walking, we begin with a discussion about the buildings and then move into drawing. We’ve had participants from different fields join us.”
This year’s event includes a curated neighbourhood walk starting at 4.30 pm near the junction of B Ramachandra Adithanar Road and Adyar Bridge Road, close to Federal Bank. Participants will explore vintage Art Deco bungalows, followed by a guided sketching session. The experience will be held on April 26 at Backyard, Adyar.
The duo is also documenting Art Deco buildings on social media by sharing photographs and short notes. “We plan to feature more buildings this month to highlight Chennai’s Art Deco presence,” says Archita. The Sunday workshop is open to registered participants, with details available on Instagram pages @thebeeartist and @thecityrhythm.