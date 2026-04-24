Capturing Chennai’s vanishing art deco legacy

“We started this as a side project on social media because of our shared love for cities and heritage, and to take it to a wider audience. We later began conducting workshops that combine heritage and sketching. The idea is to help people connect with their city and notice the buildings around them, which often go unseen in our busy routines. We try to present it in a simple and accessible way. While cities are known for their monuments and temples, there is also ‘hidden heritage’ in everyday houses. Many of these older homes reflect Art Deco influences, but they are disappearing quickly, replaced by apartments and newer structures,” says Archita.

The Art Deco style was formally introduced to the world at the Paris Exposition on April 29, 1925, making 2025 its centenary year. “We noticed a growing interest in Art Deco last year during the 100-year milestone. Many people wanted to learn more and appreciate this style. We saw it as an opportunity to document more Art Deco buildings and encourage people to recognise and value them as part of the city’s past,” she adds.