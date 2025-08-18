Capsicum, lemons get costlier at Chennai's Koyambedu market on August 18

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at Chennai’s Koyambedu wholesale market saw moderate fluctuations on August 18 (Monday), with a few notable changes.

According to the traders, the price of capsicum and lemon have increased by Rs 20 per kg.

Capsicum, which was sold for Rs 40 per kg earlier, is now being sold for Rs 60 per kg. Lemons were earlier priced at Rs 30 per kg, are now sold at Rs 50 per kg.

Carrot is priced at Rs 60 per kg and beetroot at Rs 40 per kg.

Onions at Rs 27 per kg, tomatoes at Rs 50 per kg, and small onions at Rs 60 per kg also continue to be sold without any price change.

Beans are sold at Rs 40 per kg, while green peas cost Rs 160 per kg

Vegetables like bitter gourd, snake gourd, drumstick, green chilli, and potato remain stable, all priced at Rs 30 per kg.

Ginger is sold at Rs 80 per kg and garlic is sold at Rs 130 per kg, respectively.

Likewise, corainder leaves, mint, and various other greens also continue to be sold without any change from Sunday's rates.