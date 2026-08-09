Can’t turn worship rights into a concession, says Madras HC judge

Preventing a person from entering a temple or worshipping there on the basis of caste, religion or birth goes beyond violating the individual’s rights and dignity, he said after launching the book titled “The People’s Sanctum – The 100 Year Struggle to Democratise Temples in India”, authored by Manuraj Shunmugasundaram.

Justice Anand Venkatesh said the book had made an impact on him by documenting the history of temple-entry movements and the State’s secular control over places of worship.

He said the book traced developments from the Madras Hindu Religious Endowments Act, 1925, to the present, documenting developments. “The social justice that anyone can become an archagar in any temple has been ensured today because of the Vaikom Satyagraha,” he said, referring to the struggle against caste-based exclusion.