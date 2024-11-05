Can’t limit Number of advocates tagging along VIPs in courts, says Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking to fix the maximum number of advocates who can appear or accompany VIP/VVIP litigants in subordinate courts.

The first division bench of Chief Justice KR Shriram and Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy observed that the PIL lacks grounds as there is no law to limit the number of advocates appearing before the court, and the plea was dismissed.

The litigant, N Mahendra Babu, moved the PIL to direct the High Court's registrar general to frame rules limiting the number of advocates appearing or accompanying VIP/VVIP litigants in the subordinate courts.

The petition stated that as many as 75 advocates are fighting for their foothold to stand before each court. On July 14, 2023, the State BJP president K Annamalai appeared in the Saidapet Court in a defamation case filed by DMK treasurer and MP TR Baalu.

During the appearance, as many as 200 advocates accompanied under the captainship of the party functionary advocate Paul Kanagaraj, virtually leading to a stampede inside and outside the entire Saidapet court complex, contended the petitioner.

He also submitted that the politicians are in the habit of gathering cheap popularity to avoid the erosion of their name in public and pay money to the advocates whenever the political leaders are arrested and brought for remand before the subordinate courts.