Candy-themed inflatable park 'Lalaland' to open in Chennai on April 19

CHENNAI: Casagrand is set to launch ‘Lalaland by Casagrand’, billed as India’s largest candy-themed inflatable park and Chennai’s first such attraction, along the Outer Ring Road (ORR).
According to a press release, the park will open to the public on April 19, 2026.
Sprawled across 40,000 sq ft, the inflatable park features over 15 interconnected elements designed as a continuous, immersive playscape, with the capacity to host up to 350 visitors per slot.
The park will be open daily from 5.30 pm to 8.30 pm, catering to children, families, young adults and groups of friends.
Located along the ORR with access via GST Road (NH 32) at Vandalur-Perungalathur, the venue connects to key routes including Pallavaram-Kundrathur Road and Poonamallee High Road.
At the centre of the attraction is the Candy Main Park, which includes bounce arenas, climbing and jumping zones, and interactive themed structures. Other highlights include the Candy Run obstacle course, a Photo Park with large inflatable installations, and a 25-ft-high inflatable slide.
The project has been conceptualised and executed by Global Media Box, USA, in collaboration with the Candy Bounce team. The organisers said the park has been developed with a focus on safety, with monitored zones and planned structures.
Entry tickets are priced at Rs 300 for children and Rs 600 for adults, and can be booked through BookMyShow.