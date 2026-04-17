Candy-themed inflatable park 'Lalaland' to open in Chennai on April 19

According to a press release, the park will open to the public on April 19, 2026.

Sprawled across 40,000 sq ft, the inflatable park features over 15 interconnected elements designed as a continuous, immersive playscape, with the capacity to host up to 350 visitors per slot.

The park will be open daily from 5.30 pm to 8.30 pm, catering to children, families, young adults and groups of friends.