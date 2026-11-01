Candidates worried over OMR sheet signatures at Choolaimedu TNPSC exam centre

CHENNAI: Confusion over the placement of signatures on OMR answer sheets triggered concern among candidates at an examination centre in Choolaimedu during the TNPSC Group 2 and Group 2A examinations held across Tamil Nadu on Sunday.
The issue was reported at the L.M. Dadha Higher Secondary School examination centre, where candidates alleged that room invigilators instructed them to sign above the fingerprint section on their OMR answer sheets.
According to the candidates, the usual procedure is to obtain their signatures on the left side of the OMR sheet and thumb impressions in the designated section on the right. However, they were allegedly asked to sign above the fingerprint section, leaving them uncertain about whether their answer sheets would be considered valid.
Candidates said the unusual instruction had caused anxiety, particularly as they had not encountered any such confusion at other examination centres. When they raised the issue with the invigilators, they were reportedly assured that the matter would be brought to the attention of TNPSC officials and that the deviation would not affect their answer sheets.
However, the candidates said they would submit a formal complaint to the Commission, seeking clarification and an assurance that their answer sheets would not be rejected on this account.
The examinations were conducted at 1,647 centres across the State, with 4,89,885 candidates eligible to appear. In Chennai, 51,721 candidates were admitted to write the examination at 173 centres.
The recruitment examination is being held to fill 846 vacancies across Group 2 and Group 2A posts. Candidates at the Choolaimedu centre are awaiting an official clarification from the TNPSC on the issue.