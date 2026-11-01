Candidates worried over OMR sheet signatures at Choolaimedu TNPSC exam centre

The issue was reported at the L.M. Dadha Higher Secondary School examination centre, where candidates alleged that room invigilators instructed them to sign above the fingerprint section on their OMR answer sheets.

According to the candidates, the usual procedure is to obtain their signatures on the left side of the OMR sheet and thumb impressions in the designated section on the right. However, they were allegedly asked to sign above the fingerprint section, leaving them uncertain about whether their answer sheets would be considered valid.

Candidates said the unusual instruction had caused anxiety, particularly as they had not encountered any such confusion at other examination centres. When they raised the issue with the invigilators, they were reportedly assured that the matter would be brought to the attention of TNPSC officials and that the deviation would not affect their answer sheets.