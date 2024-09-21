Cancellation of EMU trains in Chennai Beach - Tambaram section on 22.09.2024 announced; check details

CHENNAI: EMU trains in Chennai Beach to Tambaram section on 22 September (Sunday) between 07:00 am to 8:00 pm would be fully cancelled owing to engineering works.

In lieu of cancelled EMU trains, 24 passenger specials each will be operated between Chennai Beach - Pallavaram – Chennai Beach section in both sides.

EMU trains bound for Chengalpattu/Kanchipuram/Tirumalpur/Arakkonam and back will run as per schedule timings on Sunday.

Passenger specials would be operated from Chennai Beach from 6.15 am to 7.00 pm till Pallavaram.

From Pallavaram passenger specials would be operated from 7.10 am to 7.50 pm till Chennai Beach.

Passengers are requested to plan their journey accordingly and check the revised schedule before travelling, said a Southern Railway statement.