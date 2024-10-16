CAMPUS 20th convocation of SRM IST held

CHENNAI: Skills and knowledge are essential for sustaining a career in today’s rapidly changing job market, said Dr TG Sitharam, Chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), during the 20th Convocation of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM IST) in Kattankulathur.

A total of 8,438 students from the Faculty of Engineering and Technology received their degrees.

Addressing a large, he emphasised that this moment signifies years of hard work and perseverance.

“Regardless of your field of study, staying updated on digital transformations is crucial for remaining relevant in the job market,” he stated.

Sitharam highlighted the importance of adaptive learning, as outlined in the New Education Policy (NEP). He noted that India is the third-largest startup ecosystem globally, attributing this success to the youth. Dr TR Paarivendhar,

Founder Chancellor of SRMIST, presided over the convocation. Vice-Chancellor Professor C Muthamizhchelvan delivered the welcome address and presented the annual report.