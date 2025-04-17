Camps for kids in Chennai: Where play meets learning this summer

CHENNAI: With summer vacation in full swing, parents are on the lookout for fun and meaningful ways to keep their children engaged. DT Next brings you a curated list of exciting summer camps happening across the city — perfect opportunities for your kids to explore, learn, and have a great time.

Ocean adventure awaits young surfers

Surf Turf is organising a summer camp focused on surfing and stand-up paddling for children. The camp offers two options — a five-day and a ten-day programme — which include a beginner’s course, surf-skate sessions, breakfast or evening snacks, video analysis, and certificates.

Arun Vasu, founder of Surf Turf and president of the Surfing Federation of India, tells DT Next, “Beyond the physical, surfing builds emotional and mental strength. It teaches children to stay calm under pressure, to embrace unpredictability, and to celebrate small victories. Surfing turns the ocean into a mentor, showing them that even when things go off balance, they can always get back up and paddle forward.”

Designed as a full-scale beginner experience, the camp blends hands-on water training with surf-skate sessions to build agility and balance — all tailored specifically for children.

Dates: Till May 24

Contact: 91500 07077

Craft, cook, create

Looking for a summer that’s more than just playtime? At Agam’s Razzmatazz summer camp, children can explore crafts, dance, music, cooking, and even learn a new language — all while having a blast.

The camp is divided into two batches based on age groups. For children aged three to six years, activities include storytelling, music, craft, pottery, art, fireless cooking, an introduction to live instruments, and singalongs with songs and stories.

Children aged 9 to 12 years can try their hand at woodwork, mixed media art, calligraphy, folk art, music, dance, and a beginner’s introduction to Spanish.

Date: From April 21

Contact: 95662 54570

Money, mindfulness and more

School of Life has curated an engaging summer workshop for children aged between seven and 16. Designed to go beyond traditional academics, this series of workshops introduces kids to essential life skills that aren’t usually taught in school — but are vital for adulthood.

Curated by Anjana, the founder of School of Life, the program focuses on practical topics like personal finance, investments, and emotional awareness. “We created this workshop to help kids gain real-world knowledge early on — things we often learn too late. We’ll be teaching them how banks work, the basics of shares, savings, investments, and how to manage money wisely. Older children will also get a glimpse into business finance and what to consider if they dream of starting their own venture,” says Anjana.

The sessions are tailored to be age-appropriate. Younger children will explore ideas through fun, interactive activities, while older kids will dive deeper into financial literacy and critical thinking.

In addition to finance, the workshop also covers emotional wellness, vision board making, yoga, and dining etiquette. Experts in each field will lead these sessions, ensuring a holistic experience.

Date: April 30-May 10

Venue: Lady Andal School

Contact: 93421 82735

Where curiosity meets fitness

Kea Mind Studio presents unforgettable summer classes filled with discovery, creativity, and movement. Poornima MS from Kea Mind Studio shares, “One of our exciting camps is the Cosmic Gadgets Science Camp, designed for young explorers curious about the wonders of science. Through hands-on experiments and interactive projects, kids will conduct cool scientific demonstrations and learn in a fun, accessible way that sparks their natural curiosity.”

Another option is the Physical Education and Basic Gymnastics Camp - an active experience focused on building physical fitness, coordination, and teamwork. “Campers will learn basic gymnastics skills and techniques, enjoy physical education games, take part in team-building activities, and improve their balance, flexibility, and overall well-being.”

Date: April 28 onwards

Venue: Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Marina Beach Road, Triplicane

Contact: 9840496035

Golf made easy, exciting

Golfer’s Edge Chennai’s indoor golf summer camp is specially curated for children aged seven to 17. The camp includes fun and engaging exercises and games designed to make learning easy and enjoyable. All equipment will be provided, and a certificate of completion will be awarded at the end of the camp.

Date: April 29 onwards

Venue: Golfer's Edge Chennai, Eldams Road, Vannia Teynampet, Venus Colony, Alwarpet

Contact: 93422 72041

Pickleball fever hits the kids too

Pickleball isn’t just a craze among adults — it’s catching on fast with young children. Recognising this rising interest, Picklersss by Sportsden is hosting a special pickleball session designed just for kids. “Pickleball is more than just fun — it’s a fantastic sport for children. It helps improve reflexes, sharpens alertness, and builds coordination. Played on a smaller court with a lightweight paddle, it’s easy to pick up and perfect for young players. Plus, it encourages physical activity, teamwork, and strategic thinking," say the organisers.

Date: April 17 onwards

Venue: Kimberly Garden, Plot No 3, Pallavaram Road, Near Lalaji Memorial Omega International School, Kolapakkam

Contact: 98402 94518