Cambodia scam farm-linked fraudster, on the run for 2 years, arrested at Chennai airport

The case dates back to February 2024 when Ezhilvani (59) of Kolathur received a phone call. The caller, identifying himself as Arvind Kumar from Delhi Customs, claimed that the officials intercepted a parcel in her name to Kuala Lumpur, which contained 16 passports, 58 ATM cards, and 140 grams of MDMA.



When Ezhilvani denied sending the package, the call was transferred to someone posing as Dinesh Kumar, a constable with the Delhi Police. The fraudsters threatened her with arrest in a money laundering case. To "verify" her innocence, they asked her to transfer money, promising to return it after verification.



Believing them, Ezhilvani transferred about Rs 2.96 lakh to a bank account. Later, after realising that she was scammed, she filed a police complaint.

West Zone Cyber Crime Police registered a case and traced the account belonging to a woman, Prema, who was working in a scam compound in Cambodia. On her return to India, she was arrested in March 2024 and another accused, Bala alias Balakrishnan of Madurai, who had sent Prema to Cambodia, was arrested later. Both are currently out on bail.