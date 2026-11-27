CHENNAI: Nearly 70 per cent of auto-rickshaw drivers in Chennai are willing to switch to electric vehicles, but high purchase costs, limited charging facilities, and lack of rental options and awareness could slow adoption, a survey by Citizen consumer and civic Action Group (CAG) has found.
The report, titled Electrifying Three-Wheelers: Understanding Barriers to Electric Auto Uptake Among Drivers in Chennai, was released here on Thursday by CAG in collaboration with ASAR and the Sustainable Mobility Network.
The survey of 1,008 drivers found that 700 were interested in switching. Fuel expenditure appeared to influence their willingness: 58.5 per cent of those keen to adopt electric autos spent more than Rs 600 a day on fuel, compared with 49 per cent of those not interested.
However, vehicle ownership emerged as a key barrier. As many as 60.5 per cent of respondents rented their autos, and 76.2 per cent of these drivers paid Rs 300-Rs 500 a day in rent. For most, rent accounted for 15-30 per cent of their daily earnings.
The survey also found that 44.4 per cent of drivers earned between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 a day, while 23.5 per cent earned Rs 500-Rs 1,000. CAG said the absence of affordable electric-auto rental and leasing options could leave many drivers dependent on conventional vehicles.
Mohana Sundhari, president of Veera Pengal Munnetra Sangam (VPMS), said many auto drivers living in low-income housing units lacked space to park or charge their vehicles. She suggested earmarking neighbourhood spaces where drivers could park and charge their autos.
Awareness of electric-auto rentals was also low. Only 7 per cent knew of the option. About 71.1 per cent did not know such vehicles could be rented and 21.8 per cent believed they were unavailable for rent.
The survey found that 56.1 per cent of auto owners had vehicles less than five years old, making early replacement financially unattractive. Further, 86.2 per cent of respondents spent Rs 400-Rs 800 a month on maintenance, suggesting that savings on upkeep alone may not be a strong incentive to switch.
At the report launch, I Jeyakumar, Member Secretary of the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA), said Chennai had five registered vehicle-retrofitting agencies, making it easier for drivers to access conversion options. He also said CUMTA was developing an aggregator application for auto drivers, which was expected to be launched by May 2027.
Nina Subramani, senior researcher, Road Safety and Sustainable Mobility, CAG, said the shift to electric mobility could not rest on drivers alone and required an enabling ecosystem, including accessible charging infrastructure, stronger manufacturer service networks and affordable financing, rental and leasing options.
Achuthan TD, senior researcher, Sustainable Mobility, ASAR, said auto drivers across cities faced similar challenges, particularly in accessing affordable finance and adequate charging infrastructure. Chennai's rental-based operating model, he said, offered an opportunity to reduce upfront costs through affordable leasing arrangements and shared charging facilities.
CAG recommended affordable financing, electric-auto rental and leasing models, and charging facilities in residential areas and rental housing. It also called for more public charging points and stronger service networks to support the transition.