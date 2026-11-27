The report, titled Electrifying Three-Wheelers: Understanding Barriers to Electric Auto Uptake Among Drivers in Chennai, was released here on Thursday by CAG in collaboration with ASAR and the Sustainable Mobility Network.

The survey of 1,008 drivers found that 700 were interested in switching. Fuel expenditure appeared to influence their willingness: 58.5 per cent of those keen to adopt electric autos spent more than Rs 600 a day on fuel, compared with 49 per cent of those not interested.

However, vehicle ownership emerged as a key barrier. As many as 60.5 per cent of respondents rented their autos, and 76.2 per cent of these drivers paid Rs 300-Rs 500 a day in rent. For most, rent accounted for 15-30 per cent of their daily earnings.

The survey also found that 44.4 per cent of drivers earned between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 a day, while 23.5 per cent earned Rs 500-Rs 1,000. CAG said the absence of affordable electric-auto rental and leasing options could leave many drivers dependent on conventional vehicles.