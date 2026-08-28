CAG, IIT-M to train auditors in digital systems, Artificial Intelligence

CHENNAI: Comptroller and Auditor General of India K Sanjay Murthy and IIT-Madras on Thursday (August 27) launched a three-tier Certification on Audit of Digital Systems (CADS), a specialised programme aimed at building expertise to audit increasingly complex digital government and enterprise systems.
Sanjay Murthy launched the Foundation-level certification at the IIT-M campus through SWAYAM Plus, in the presence of the institute Director V Kamakoti, among others.
"As government becomes increasingly digital, our audit must be capable of giving assurances on the robustness of the systems. CADS will, in time, be a mandatory requirement for officers auditing digital systems," Murthy said.
He said a nine-month IIT-M course in Data Analytics, AI, Machine Learning and Cybersecurity had added significant value to CAG's audit efforts. Officers who completed the course were already applying advanced analytics and AI/ML skills in field audits, he added.
Kamakoti said the initiative was in line with the National Education Policy 2020's emphasis on inclusive and skill-based education. "Technology adaptation is impacting all walks of life, and hence it is imperative to build capacity towards audit of these digital domains to ensure transparency and accountability," he said.
Jointly designed by experts from CAG, IIT-M and IITM Pravartak, the four-month programme is open to anyone holding or pursuing an undergraduate degree. It will be delivered online, while proctored computer-based tests will be conducted in person.
The curriculum covers Public Audit, Information Technology, Cybersecurity, Information Systems, Digital Public Platforms and Privacy, and Artificial Intelligence. Proficient and Expert-level certifications will subsequently be offered.
Additional Deputy CAG and Chief Technology Officer Bijay Kumar Mohanty said the geography-neutral programme would eventually be opened to global participants.
Murthy also distributed certificates to CAG officials who completed the IIT-M course on Data Science, AI and Cybersecurity.