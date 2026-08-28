CAG, IIT-M to train auditors in digital systems, Artificial Intelligence

Sanjay Murthy launched the Foundation-level certification at the IIT-M campus through SWAYAM Plus, in the presence of the institute Director V Kamakoti, among others.

"As government becomes increasingly digital, our audit must be capable of giving assurances on the robustness of the systems. CADS will, in time, be a mandatory requirement for officers auditing digital systems," Murthy said.

He said a nine-month IIT-M course in Data Analytics, AI, Machine Learning and Cybersecurity had added significant value to CAG's audit efforts. Officers who completed the course were already applying advanced analytics and AI/ML skills in field audits, he added.