Cable shifting, not bitumen prices, delays widening of Sardar Patel Road: Highways department

An arterial stretch connecting Guindy, Madhya Kailash and the Rajiv Gandhi IT Expressway, Sardar Patel Road carries heavy traffic throughout the day and serves several major institutions, including Anna University, IIT-Madras, Gandhi Mandapam, Lok Bhavan and Adyar Cancer Institute.

The widening project was taken up by the Highways department to ease congestion and improve traffic flow along the corridor. However, the pace of work has been slow over the past two months, leading to increased traffic snarls and inconvenience to commuters.

Ragavi, a student of Anna University, said the delay had caused significant hardship for users. “This is one of the city’s most important roads, but the construction has been moving very slowly for the last two months. We’re facing severe traffic congestion daily. The government should speed up the work,” she said.