Cable laid but Velachery Main Road left unrepaired

Though the work has been completed, only stones have been placed over the excavated portion, leaving the stretch uneven.

With vehicles continuing to use the busy road, the uneven surface and pothole-like portions are causing inconvenience to motorists, particularly two-wheeler riders. Motorists are forced to slow down while crossing the stretch as vehicles shake when passing over the uneven portion.

Residents said the damaged stretch posed a safety risk for both pedestrians and motorists. A resident, Sanjay, said, “The uneven portion is very difficult to cross. In particular, two-wheeler riders struggle as vehicles become unstable while passing over the pothole. Children and elderly people also face difficulty while crossing this stretch. Minor accidents have been occurring occasionally.”