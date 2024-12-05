Cable car over Chennai’s Marina beach: GCC floats tender for viability study

CHENNAI: The Marina which serves as the lifeline of Chennai may soon have a cable car facility if the feasibility study by the city corporation shows potential for revenue and tourism development.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has floated a tender for appointing a consultant to conduct the feasibility study.

It may be recalled that the cable car project was first proposed in 2022 to boost tourism in the city by offering a panoramic view of the Marina beach, and it is expected to be taken up under the Singara Chennai 2.0 project. In addition, ward members have also requested the mayor and commissioner to commence the cable car project and focus on tourism development.

"The tender has been floated for the selection of the consultant, who will prepare a techno-commercial feasibility study. If there is a feasibility we will go ahead or else it will be dropped,” said GCC commissioner J Kumaragurubaran.

The consultant will evaluate the project's implementation and make suggestions on the design and technical factors. Based on this report, a decision will be made by the civic body.

The initiative has been welcomed by the public who are enthusiastic about the scenic experience. However, the cost has been concerning as they suggest the government to ensure the ride is made available at affordable cost for everyone.

On the other hand, civic activists said it would be a criminal waste of taxpayer money. Those within the local administration seem to be working on high spend projects. Instead of providing good quality, world class basic infrastructure that lasts, they seem to be indulging in money spinning projects.

"Two years ago, we had chess board markings on the Napier Bridge; and roads were transformed as race tracks. These cosmetic changes did not serve the needs of the common man. We have witnessed crores of taxpayer money being plundered under the Chennai Smart City Project near Pondy Bazar. What happened to Singara Chennai 2.0?” asked C Raghukumar, a civic activist.

He further added, "Instead of focussing on delivering the projects announced before the elections, the local administration seems to be engaging in theatrics.”