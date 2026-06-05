Cab driver held in Chennai for stealing gold from customer

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old cab driver has been arrested by the Thoraipakkam police for allegedly stealing 20 sovereigns of gold jewellery from passengers he ferried from Salem to Chennai. The gold has since been recovered, and the accused has been remanded to judicial custody.
The driver, identified as Ayyanar of Nemilichery near Chrompet, was arrested after a complaint filed by Annapurani, a software firm employee, and her husband Ramanathan. The couple had traveled out of town on May 15. On their return to Chennai on May 27, Annapurani and a relative hired Ayyanar’s cab, while Ramanathan returned separately by bus.
After reaching home, the family discovered that 20 sovereigns of gold jewellery kept in one of their bags was missing. Police registered a case and questioned Ayyanar, who reportedly confessed to stealing the gold from the passenger’s bag. Investigators later recovered the jewellery, which had been pledged at a finance firm in Mamallapuram. In addition, several more ornaments hidden at the accused’s residence were seized.
Ayyanar was produced before a magistrate’s court and sent to judicial custody.