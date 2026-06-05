Cab driver held in Chennai for stealing gold from customer

After reaching home, the family discovered that 20 sovereigns of gold jewellery kept in one of their bags was missing. Police registered a case and questioned Ayyanar, who reportedly confessed to stealing the gold from the passenger’s bag. Investigators later recovered the jewellery, which had been pledged at a finance firm in Mamallapuram. In addition, several more ornaments hidden at the accused’s residence were seized.

Ayyanar was produced before a magistrate’s court and sent to judicial custody.