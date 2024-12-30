TVK's N Anand detained for holding meeting, distributing leaflets in Chennai; later released

CHENNAI: N Anand, general secretary of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) was detained on Monday for distributing leaflets allegedly without permission in Chennai. He was later released, said a Thanthi TV report.

Anand had also held a meeting without seeking prior permission, the report said. He was detained along with other TVK officials and kept in a private hall by the T Nagar police. Later, they were released.

Earlier today, actor and TVK founder-president Vijay had called upon Governor RN Ravi and submitted a memorandum, urging for steps to ensure safety of women in the state in light of the recent sexual assault of a female student inside Anna University campus.