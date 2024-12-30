TVK's N Anand detained for holding meeting, distributing leaflets in Chennai; later released

Begin typing your search...

    30 Dec 2024
    TVKs N Anand detained for holding meeting, distributing leaflets in Chennai; later released
    CHENNAI: N Anand, general secretary of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) was detained on Monday for distributing leaflets allegedly without permission in Chennai. He was later released, said a Thanthi TV report.

    Anand had also held a meeting without seeking prior permission, the report said. He was detained along with other TVK officials and kept in a private hall by the T Nagar police. Later, they were released.

    Earlier today, actor and TVK founder-president Vijay had called upon Governor RN Ravi and submitted a memorandum, urging for steps to ensure safety of women in the state in light of the recent sexual assault of a female student inside Anna University campus.

    Bussy N AnandTVKTamilaga Vettri Kazhagam
    Online Desk

