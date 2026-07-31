Businessman gets 5-yr jail for drunk driving that killed boy

CHENNAI: Nearly 13 years after he ran over a 12-year-old boy near Egmore Children's Hospital, a Chennai court on Thursday sentenced convict Shaji Purushothaman to five years' rigorous imprisonment.
According to the prosecution, on May 22, 2013, Shaji, who was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and without a valid driving licence, rammed his car onto the pavement near the hospital, killing a 12-year-old boy and injuring four others.
The Anna Square Traffic Investigation Police registered a case and later arrested Shaji and his friends Kumar, Syed Anwar, and Anil Rao. They were later released on bail. During the trial, Anwar was discharged, while the proceedings against Rao were quashed.
The case against Shaji and Kumar was tried before the VII additional sessions court, Chennai. On June 29, the court convicted Shaji and acquitted Kumar. As Shaji failed to appear before the trial court on the day of his conviction, a non-bailable warrant was issued against him.
He later approached the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court, citing health reasons. As directed by the Supreme Court, he surrendered before Judge RKP Tamilarasi of the IV additional judge, City Civil-Sessions Court on Thursday.
The court sentenced Shaji to five years' rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
He was also sentenced to three years' rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 500 under another charge, with both sentences directed to run concurrently. Shaji has been lodged in Puzhal Central Prison.