Businessman gets 5-yr jail for drunk driving that killed boy

The Anna Square Traffic Investigation Police registered a case and later arrested Shaji and his friends Kumar, Syed Anwar, and Anil Rao. They were later released on bail. During the trial, Anwar was discharged, while the proceedings against Rao were quashed.

The case against Shaji and Kumar was tried before the VII additional sessions court, Chennai. On June 29, the court convicted Shaji and acquitted Kumar. As Shaji failed to appear before the trial court on the day of his conviction, a non-bailable warrant was issued against him.