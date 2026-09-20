Chennai

Bus collision near Oragadam injures 26

The TN State Transport Corporation bus, on route number 82 between Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur, was riding along the Sriperumbudur-Oragadam highway
Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus
Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus
Updated on

CHENNAI: As many as 26 people were injured after a government bus and a private factory bus collided near Oragadam on Friday night.

The TN State Transport Corporation bus, on route number 82 between Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur, was riding along the Sriperumbudur-Oragadam highway.

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus
2 die, 6 hurt as bus rams into lorry in Perambalur

When it was near Oragadam, the driver lost control and collided with the private bus, which was taking a turn at a curve. More than 26 passengers were injured in the accident.

Oragadam police reached the spot and shifted the injured to a hospitals.

injuries
collision
bus
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in