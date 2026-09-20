Bus collision near Oragadam injures 26

CHENNAI: As many as 26 people were injured after a government bus and a private factory bus collided near Oragadam on Friday night.
The TN State Transport Corporation bus, on route number 82 between Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur, was riding along the Sriperumbudur-Oragadam highway.
When it was near Oragadam, the driver lost control and collided with the private bus, which was taking a turn at a curve. More than 26 passengers were injured in the accident.
Oragadam police reached the spot and shifted the injured to a hospitals.