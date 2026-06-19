Bullet trains likely between Chennai-Bengaluru, says MoS L Murugan

CHENNAI: Bullet train services are likely to be introduced on the Chennai–Bengaluru route in the coming years, Union Minister of State L Murugan said on Friday.
Speaking at an event in Chennai after inaugurating a modern technology training center at Pallavaram, the Minister said that bullet train services are being planned not only on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad corridor but also on other key routes, including Chennai–Bengaluru.
He said the country’s first bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad is expected to become operational next year, marking a major milestone in India’s high-speed rail development.
Murugan’s remarks come as the government continues to expand its focus on modern rail infrastructure and faster inter-city connectivity across major economic corridors in the country.
The Minister did not provide a timeline for the Chennai–Bengaluru high-speed rail project but indicated that it is part of broader plans to extend bullet train services to other important routes in the future.