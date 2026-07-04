Bulk waste generators given 15 days to register: Greater Chennai Corporation

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has directed all Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs) within its jurisdiction to register on both the GCC and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) portals within 15 days, warning that failure to comply will invite penalties and stricter enforcement action.
The directive was issued following a review meeting chaired by Corporation Commissioner GS Sameeran at the Ripon Building on Saturday (July 4) to assess the implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026.
The Corporation said that a Supreme Court order dated May 25 had empowered local bodies to initiate strict action against entities violating the SWM Rules, 2026. Officials warned that BWGs failing to register or comply with source segregation norms would face penalties ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000. Continued non-compliance would attract more stringent enforcement measures.
The civic body said that it had collected Rs 5.95 lakh in fines from 120 defaulting BWGs during a month-long enforcement drive conducted between June 1 and June 30. According to the GCC, establishments qualify as BWGs if they have a built-up area of 20,000 sqm or more, consume at least 40,000 litres of water a day, or generate 100 kg or more of solid waste daily.
The category includes institutional offices, commercial complexes, residential welfare associations, hotels, hospitals, IT parks, educational institutions, markets and industries.
Under the SWM Rules, BWGs must procure colour-coded bins at their own cost and segregate waste into biodegradable and non-biodegradable categories at source. Biodegradable waste must be processed within the premises through environmentally sustainable methods such as composting or biomethanation, while dry, sanitary and special category waste should be handed over to the GCC or its authorised concessionaires.
The establishments are also required to maintain records of waste generation, processing and disposal, and submit quarterly reports through the online portal. To facilitate compliance, Swachh Bharat Mission animators and independent engineers in all 15 Corporation zones will assist BWGs with the online registration process.
Eligible establishments have been asked to complete registration on both the GCC and CPCB portals within the stipulated 15-day period. “Earlier, the GCC asked bulk waste generators to register within 15 days. This time, it’s a straight enforcement drive. BWGs that fail to register will face immediate action,” the official said.