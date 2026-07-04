Bulk waste generators given 15 days to register: Greater Chennai Corporation

The directive was issued following a review meeting chaired by Corporation Commissioner GS Sameeran at the Ripon Building on Saturday (July 4) to assess the implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026.

The Corporation said that a Supreme Court order dated May 25 had empowered local bodies to initiate strict action against entities violating the SWM Rules, 2026. Officials warned that BWGs failing to register or comply with source segregation norms would face penalties ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000. Continued non-compliance would attract more stringent enforcement measures.

The civic body said that it had collected Rs 5.95 lakh in fines from 120 defaulting BWGs during a month-long enforcement drive conducted between June 1 and June 30. According to the GCC, establishments qualify as BWGs if they have a built-up area of 20,000 sqm or more, consume at least 40,000 litres of water a day, or generate 100 kg or more of solid waste daily.