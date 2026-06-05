For 11-year-old Chennai lad Kumar Bhat, sailing builds skills beyond the shore

CHENNAI: For 11-year-old Kumar Gururaja Bhat, sailing started as a birthday activity but quickly turned into something he wanted to pursue more seriously.
In April 2024, just before his ninth birthday, he attended a two-day sailing course in Goa. “Kumar liked it a lot and wanted to continue. After that, we began looking for structured and continuous training instead of occasional exposure to the sport,” says his mother, Suchitra.
That search led them to 24 Seven Sailing, a structured sailing academy founded by Captain Amish Ved, an aviator and high-performance sailor. Amish has designed the training system based on his experience in aviation and competitive sailing.
“I come from the aviation industry, where training is very structured. When I worked with young sailors earlier, I realised that structure was missing at the grassroots level. So I built a programme that starts from the basics and develops step by step,” says Amish.
Kumar began training under the academy in Mumbai, where he spent several months on the water. “He was sailing five to six days a week, about three hours a day. During this period, he also took part in his first regatta and finished fourth. After that, he became very interested in sailing,” says Suchitra.
The training is delivered by coaches within the academy, including coach Piyush Chavan, who later moved to Chennai as part of the programme expansion. In August 2025, 24 Seven Sailing expanded its operations to Chennai, using the facilities at the Royal Madras Yacht Club. “Chennai works well because sailing is possible through most of the year,” says Amish.
With this shift, Kumar’s training became more consistent. According to Amish, sailing helps children develop independence at an early age. “At eight or nine, they are making decisions on their own in the water. That builds awareness and confidence,” he says.
Kumar’s training in Chennai waters has helped him perform well at the Eurochallenge Stage I held in Porto Rotondo, Italy, in April. He finished fourth out of 45 boats and was tied on points with the third-place finisher, missing the bronze medal on a tiebreaker. “He has completed 220 days of Open Skiff sailing, spending over 800 hours on the water.
Of this, 222 hours have been in Chennai. He has won one silver and three bronze medals at the national level and has competed in four international regattas across Europe and Asia.
We will be travelling to Europe for the entire month of July, as he will compete in Eurochallenge Stage II in Warnemünde, Germany, in the first week, followed by the World Championships in Calasetta, Italy, in the last week of July 2026. We hope he continues to enjoy Open Skiff sailing for a long time,” Suchitra adds.
The young boy has also attended sailing camps in places like Mandwa to gain exposure to different waters and race conditions. “As parents, we are just supporting him. We are giving him the opportunity. The interest and effort are his.”
For Amish, the focus of the academy is to build a strong foundation through structure and repetition, so young sailors can progress steadily over time.