Building careers through art

In 2023, Sriprada Muralikrishnan was a government school teacher in Adyar, handling English and Social Studies. When she wanted to teach syllabification to her students, one boy started drumming on the bench.
“When he didn’t stop, I asked him to drum according to the word I said. I was quite surprised when he aptly banged the bench for beau-ti-ful, in time with the rhythm. I didn’t have to teach them because they unknowingly understood syllabification through music,” says Sriprada, founder of Karpanai Foundation.
It was Project Dhairiyam that became the seed for Karpanai Foundation. “One of my students narrated the story of how a fish cannot climb a tree. She asked: just because I am not good at studies, does that make me less intelligent? That triggered me to start Project Dhairiyam with 74 students,” she adds.
After analysing the students’ strengths and weaknesses, Sriprada integrated art-based learning through open mic, story writing, theatre, painting, and more. “I work with students from economically weaker backgrounds. As they improved their skills through art, it boosted their confidence and encouraged them to experiment with new things,” she shares.
Recently, she organised a student showcase in Chennai, where 40 children performed a play, mimed, participated in an open mic, and also launched their books.
Karpanai Foundation, an NGO, was founded in 2025. It collaborates with government schools, shelter homes, and community centres, including the Yein Udan Community Centre in Chetpet. “Each school has different requirements. We analyse them and interact with students to understand their needs. Through this initiative, we improve their communication, writing, decision-making, and strategic skills. Moreover, it can also become an alternative career option for them in the future,” notes the founder.
The facilitators include Arvind, Rahul, and Deeptha from Theatre Genie; book publishing by Jeetu Prakash from WordsbyG2; and open mic sessions by Aardha and Arun. “R Rajesh has been a major pillar of support, ensuring the recent showcase took place smoothly,” she adds.
Sriprada envisions transforming the lives of at least 15,000 students in the next five years through Karpanai Foundation.