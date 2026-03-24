Building careers through art

In 2023, Sriprada Muralikrishnan was a government school teacher in Adyar, handling English and Social Studies. When she wanted to teach syllabification to her students, one boy started drumming on the bench.

“When he didn’t stop, I asked him to drum according to the word I said. I was quite surprised when he aptly banged the bench for beau-ti-ful, in time with the rhythm. I didn’t have to teach them because they unknowingly understood syllabification through music,” says Sriprada, founder of Karpanai Foundation.