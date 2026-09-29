Building bigger AI models sans safety systems worrying: WSAI head

A

In many ways, yes. Building AI capability is easier than building reliable safeguards around it. The consequences of a mistake are not always immediately visible, making safety engineering particularly difficult.

Governments across the world are still developing appropriate norms and regulations. Larger AI companies also have a responsibility to self-police, disclose significant incidents and be honest about the limitations of their systems. Voluntary commitments can help, but responsible industry behaviour and public safeguards are both necessary.