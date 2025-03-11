BTech graduate arrested at Chennai airport for cheating on girlfriend

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old man, a BTech graduate, was arrested on his arrival at the Chennai airport on Saturday based on his former girlfriend's complaint that he cheated on her after promising to marry her.

In her complaint, the woman also claimed that the man's family demanded money and asked her to convert to Islam.

The arrested person was identified as Mohammed Rahmatullah (27) of Cuddalore. The arrested man and the complainant developed a relationship when they were BTech classmates at a private institution in Kumbakonam, and both of them moved to the city where they worked together.

In 2017, the man went to Dubai for work, and in 2018, the woman learnt that his family had planned to marry him off to another woman.

When the complainant approached the man's family, they allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh and also asked her to convert to Islam.

Subsequently, the woman filed a cheating complaint in 2020, based on which a CSR (community service register) was issued. On Saturday, when the man reached Chennai Airport, a police team secured him and arrested him.