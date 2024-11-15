BSNL plans to outsource prime Anna Salai branch

CHENNAI: For any corporate office in Chennai, a sprawling eight-storey building at Anna Salai (Mount Road) will not only be a landmark but a strong hub to promote business. But Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) does not think so for reasons best known to them.

Administrators at the Chennai (BSNL) offices are planning to outsource their prime office space on Mount Road to private vendors considered franchisee. According to the franchise arrangement, the vendor will operate, book profits and share the revenue with BSNL. BSNL had made similar attempts earlier only to later withdraw the franchise model.

A BSNL insider revealed that the current monthly collection is nearly one crore. The office also has the highest number of subscribers. “Customers would be affected as the mobile online billing counters will take a few days, if given to franchisees, to be credited, especially for people who go for last-minute payment. Currently BSNL recharges are visible as soon as it’s done,” explained a BSNL insider.

“Around 35 direct selling agents are attached to the Anna Salai branch. Closed user group (CUG) bulk booking in prepaid and postpaid mobile connections will also be affected. Further, for disconnected landlines and disputes to be addressed, Anna Salai is an easy access location in the heart of the city,” the source added.

Prime state departments like the Greater Chennai Corporation, Chennai Metro Rail Limited and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) are supported by the Anna Salai branch, the staff said, pointing out the significance of the Mount Road branch.

“When many employees opted for the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) and left the organisation, there was a staff shortage. To arrest the shortage, vendors were roped in; now the entire office is to be outsourced. Earlier such an attempt failed after vendors failed to pay the rent and charges. Once deposits were encashed, the franchise agreement was cancelled, and a similar attempt was mooted again, added the source.

“The next BSNL office that comes after the Anna Salai branch is the Anna Nagar branch, which is 7 km away,” said a former telecom advisory committee member, V Sathiabalan.

BSNL employees union of Chennai also visited the concerned official on Wednesday and expressed their disapproval of the plans.

When contacted a BSNL official said, “Shortage of manpower is the reason for outsourcing.” The official also said BSNL should take steps to fill vacancies.

Several attempts by DT Next to obtain official response from senior BSNL officials proved futile.