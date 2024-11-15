BSNL Chennai puts 1,802 exclusive phone numbers on auction

CHENNAI: The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Chennai, has kicked off the auction of 1,802 exclusive vanity numbers, including the highly desirable series 9499000111, 9499006006, 9498000123, 9445911119, 9445000030, 9499009009, 9499033033, 9445113113, 9445555990, 9499000555.

The auction that started on November 13 will conclude at 12 noon on November 20.

This is a good opportunity for businesses and individuals to secure memorable phone numbers that can enhance their branding and visibility, said a BSNL press release. The numbers cost anywhere between Rs 2,000 and Rs 50,000. Interested participants can visit the official website of BSNL and participate in the auction, added the press note.