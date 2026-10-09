Brothers held for assaulting omni bus driver, conductor in KK Nagar

The accused were identified as Vignesh Kannan (27) and his younger brother Dinakar (24), residents of the 10th Sector in KK Nagar. They were arrested by a police team led by the inspector of MGR Nagar police station on Thursday, October 8.

According to the police, Aravind (31), a native of Krishnagiri district who works as an omni bus driver, was driving a private bus from Siruseri to Bengaluru on the night of October 6. Daniel was working as the conductor.

A woman who had booked two seats boarded the bus near SRP Tools on OMR. When Daniel asked her whether the other passenger would be joining, she questioned why he was asking. The conductor explained that the office had to be informed.