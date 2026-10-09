Brothers held for assaulting omni bus driver, conductor in KK Nagar

CHENNAI: Two brothers were arrested for allegedly assaulting an omni bus driver and conductor after stopping their bus near Ambedkar Colony in KK Nagar on October 6.
The accused were identified as Vignesh Kannan (27) and his younger brother Dinakar (24), residents of the 10th Sector in KK Nagar. They were arrested by a police team led by the inspector of MGR Nagar police station on Thursday, October 8.
According to the police, Aravind (31), a native of Krishnagiri district who works as an omni bus driver, was driving a private bus from Siruseri to Bengaluru on the night of October 6. Daniel was working as the conductor.
A woman who had booked two seats boarded the bus near SRP Tools on OMR. When Daniel asked her whether the other passenger would be joining, she questioned why he was asking. The conductor explained that the office had to be informed.
The woman then allegedly called someone and claimed that the driver and conductor were picking a quarrel with her, asking them to come and question the staff.
When the bus reached the Ambedkar Colony area in KK Nagar, a car allegedly overtook and blocked its path. Two men got out of the car, entered the bus and confronted the conductor over his interaction with the woman. They allegedly assaulted him and also attacked Aravind when he intervened, before fleeing in the car.
Aravind subsequently lodged a complaint with the MGR Nagar police, who registered a case and launched an investigation.
The two accused were arrested on October 8 and produced before a court for further legal proceedings.