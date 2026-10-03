Broken doors, lack of water, foul odour greet passengers at the toilets in Chennai Central station

CHENNAI: Passengers are facing difficulties using the free toilets located between platforms 12 and 16 at the suburban terminal at Moore Market Complex, near Dr MGR Chennai Central Railway Station, as they are not being properly maintained.
A large number of passengers travel daily from this suburban terminal, one of Chennai’s major railway transport hubs, to various suburban destinations, including Gummidipoondi, Arakkonam and Tiruvallur.
Free toilets provided for passengers between platforms 12 and 16 are not being properly maintained, and both lack adequate water facilities. Additionally, doors and locks of some toilets have been damaged, making them unusable. This has forces women, senior citizens and persons with disabilities to use the paid toilets near the entrance.
A passenger, Kannan, said, “There is barely any water to wash hands, much less to flush after use. The railway station must ensure proper water facilities – these are a necessity. Even basic items such as buckets for collecting water are not available.”
Concurring with him was another passenger, Manibalan who added: During peak hours, we wait for 10-15 minutes to use the toilets. The paid toilets charge Rs 5 but are properly maintained, but the free toilets are neither cleaned nor maintained properly. The foul smell is so strong that passengers find it difficult even to enter them.”
A Southern Railway official said, “We’ll look into the issues. Damage to the railway property has been a recurring issue, and we’re planning to create awareness among the public. We’ll also intensify vigilance to curb such activities.”