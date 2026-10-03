Broken doors, lack of water, foul odour greet passengers at the toilets in Chennai Central station

A large number of passengers travel daily from this suburban terminal, one of Chennai’s major railway transport hubs, to various suburban destinations, including Gummidipoondi, Arakkonam and Tiruvallur.

Free toilets provided for passengers between platforms 12 and 16 are not being properly maintained, and both lack adequate water facilities. Additionally, doors and locks of some toilets have been damaged, making them unusable. This has forces women, senior citizens and persons with disabilities to use the paid toilets near the entrance.