Brinjal becomes cheaper at Rs 25; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on February 14, 2026

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai witnessed minor fluctuations on Saturday (February 14), with brinjal recording a drop of Rs 5 per kg compared to February 11, while most other vegetables remained stable.
Brinjal is decreased by Rs 5 per kg from Rs 30 to Rs 25 per kg on February 14.
According to traders, raw mangoes, lemons, greenchillies, onions, tomatoes, and potatoes continue to be sold at the same price as compared to February 11.
Onions are priced at Rs 22 per kg, tomatoes is priced at Rs 18 per kg, potatoes are priced at Rs 15 per kg.
Lemons are priced at Rs 60 per kg, raw mangoes are priced at Rs 120, greenchillies are priced at Rs 50 per kg.