Bringing thiruvizha spirit to Chennai

It is this sense of discovery and togetherness that Nivedita Ganeshram, founder and curator of Vizha by Madras Finds, hopes to bring into a contemporary setting.

The curation deliberately refuses to ask whether something is traditional enough. Instead, the question is whether it captures the spirit of the city today.

That is why kili josiyam, valaiyal kadai and kuchi ice find themselves alongside photo booth strips, independent homegrown brands, design-led businesses, freshly brewed coffee and bakers bringing their specialities to the gathering.

The idea for Vizha had been sitting in Nivedita’s mind for years. A visit to a thiruvizha in her native place left her thinking about the peculiar magic of these gatherings the music, food, little shops, crowds and the sheer joy of simply being there.