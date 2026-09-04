Bringing thiruvizha spirit to Chennai

CHENNAI: A thiruvizha rarely comes with an itinerary. You arrive, wander, stop for something that catches your eye, eat something you did not plan to, meet someone you know, and perhaps spend way longer than you intended.
It is this sense of discovery and togetherness that Nivedita Ganeshram, founder and curator of Vizha by Madras Finds, hopes to bring into a contemporary setting.
The curation deliberately refuses to ask whether something is traditional enough. Instead, the question is whether it captures the spirit of the city today.
That is why kili josiyam, valaiyal kadai and kuchi ice find themselves alongside photo booth strips, independent homegrown brands, design-led businesses, freshly brewed coffee and bakers bringing their specialities to the gathering.
The idea for Vizha had been sitting in Nivedita’s mind for years. A visit to a thiruvizha in her native place left her thinking about the peculiar magic of these gatherings the music, food, little shops, crowds and the sheer joy of simply being there.
Each stall, she recalls, almost felt like a pop-up of its own, but together they created a much larger experience.
“I wanted to recreate that feeling, but through the lens of the Chennai we live in today,” she says. Vizha, therefore, is not intended as a replica of a traditional thiruvizha, but as an interpretation rooted in nostalgia while looking ahead.
Rather than creating another marketplace where visitors shop and leave, the intention is to build a space where people linger meeting old friends, sitting down for coffee, eating, wandering and perhaps spending three hours without having planned to.
The visual identity of the space has received just as much attention. Nivedita, along with her team members Maryam and Yutika, spends considerable time brainstorming colours, materials, signage, decor and nostalgic themes, with the aim of making the entire space feel like one cohesive world.
This year, visitors can look out for an installation featuring neon hair ribbons, one of the elements the team is particularly excited about.
Food is another highlight, with a selection of bakers expected to bring their best to the gathering. Vizha will be held on September 5 and 6, from 11 am to 8 pm, at My Bungalow, Eldams Road, Teynampet.
Entry is free and valet parking is available.