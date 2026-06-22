Bringing Chennai's everyday stories to the stage

Directed and adapted by Nikhila Kesavan, president of The Madras Players, the production marks her fifth full-length novel-to-stage adaptation. For Nikhila, the attraction was immediate. "I discovered the novel quite serendipitously through a podcast interview with Hema Sukumar.

What excited me first was that it was set in Chennai. It's rare to come across Indian-English fiction rooted so strongly in this city,” recalls Nikhila.

Set in present-day Chennai, the story follows the residents of Grand Life Apartments. Kamala, who is nearing retirement, counts down the days until her daughter returns from abroad. Revathi, a 32-year-old engineer, faces constant reminders about marriage from her family.

Jason arrives from Canada carrying emotional baggage, while landlord Mani struggles to save the apartment complex from redevelopment. Together, their stories create a portrait of love, loneliness, belonging, and hope.