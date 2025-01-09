Bridging Cultures: Sahana Rudresh and Nadanalaya academy's celebration of Bharatanatyam in Chennai

CHENNAI: Sahana Rudresh for sure had a culture shock after flying down to Chennai all the way from Melbourne. Born and raised in Australia, she joined Meena Elankumaran’s Nadanalaya Academy of Indian Classical Dance, back when she was 10. The school was founded with a dream of preserving and promoting Bharatanatyam, across globes.

“Initially, I wasn’t too aware of the stories of Hinduism. My mother is very religious, and I owe it to her for introducing me to this beautiful dance form. The stories, compositions and the choreographies we convey through our expressions and graceful movements- there is always a very meaningful message behind them, which inspires me everyday,” shared Sahana, who is now 20. In a way, Meena Elankumaran has brought Sahana closer to her cultural roots, which she now gloriously embodies.

Recently, the rhythmic sounds of 30 ankle bells resonated through the walls of Rasika Ranjani Sabha, graciously weaving the tale of Shiva Leelai- Tales of the Almighty. These were of the students of Nadanalaya Academy of Indian Classical Dance, which is celebrating its 30th year of keeping the diaspora youth connected to Indian culture, history, and values through Bharatanatyam.

Shiva Leelai is a tapestry of five stories from the Puranas, portraying contrasting shades of Lord Shiva—divine, humorous, and fierce. Meera elucidates, “We wanted to present short, engaging stories to cater to modern audiences with shorter attention spans, while staying true to the depth of our heritage.” The production brought together vivid choreography, soul-stirring music by Beven Elankumaran, also the son of Meera, and evocative lyrics by Sri Padmadevan.

Performing in Chennai, was a deeply emotional experience for Nadanalaya’s dancers. For many, it was their first visit to India—a journey that bridged the cultural divide between their Australian upbringing and their Indian roots. The academy’s student body oozes out every drop of inclusivity with dancers from Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam backgrounds, unified by their sheer passion for Bharatanatyam.

For Meena, Nadanalaya is not just a school, “It’s my amma’s legacy of service to keeping the next generation brought up in Australia, sort of rooted. And that is what she hopes to reflect. And I am sure she is proud of what all of us have created by being part of this entire culturally rich experience,” adds Rukshikaa Elankumaran, the co-choreographer, and the daughter of Meera.