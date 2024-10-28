Bridge with pathways on both sides launched at Jeevan Nagar in Alandur zone

CHENNAI: Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises TM Anbarasan on Monday inaugurated a newly constructed bridge at Jeevan Nagar in Alandur (Zone 12). The bridge is valued at a total cost of Rs 5 crore.

The bridge connects Jeevan Nagar second street and Medavakkam Main Road, crossing over the Adambakkam lake canal. The 76-metre-long bridge (including access roads) which is also 11.50 metres wide (with pedestrian pathways on both sides) has been constructed to facilitate better connectivity and avoid traffic congestion.

Commuters can quickly access the Medavakkam Main Road via this bridge from Jeevan Nagar second street. This bridge will benefit over one lakh residents of Jeevan Nagar, Thillai Ganga Nagar, Adambakkam, Nanganallur, and surrounding areas.

Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumaar, GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran, regional deputy commissioner (south) MP Amith, and other senior officials were part of the inaugural event.