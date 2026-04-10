Bridge demolition for canal works disrupts connectivity in Vyasarpadi

CHENNAI: Residents of Shastri Nagar in Vyasarpadi are facing severe inconvenience following the demolition of a bridge on Anna Salai as part of the canal improvement works taken up by the Greater Chennai Corporation to prevent flooding.
The civic body has undertaken works to increase the height of concrete bunds along the Captain Cotton Canal.
However, the project, which began in January, is still under way, causing hardship to residents who depended on the bridge to access Erukkancheri High Road. With the bridge no longer in use, residents are finding it difficult to reach the main road.
Vehicles that earlier used this stretch are now being diverted, while some motorists park near the demolished bridge and walk across to reach nearby shops. Students are unable to commute easily to schools and colleges, and working residents are struggling to reach their workplaces. Though a temporary walkway has been set up across the demolished bridge, it is uneven and unsafe. Poor lighting in the area has further increased the risk of slips and falls, especially at night.
Philips, a resident, said, “The work was supposed to be completed within a month. There are no barricades, and the temporary walkway is not maintained properly. Of the two street-lights near the site, only one is functional.”
Abdul Rahman, a shop owner, lamented the hit on his business since the bridge was demolished. “The market, which used to have heavy footfall, has witnessed a decline in customers due to traffic disruptions. Customers now park vehicles on the other side and walk across, making it difficult to carry goods along the narrow pathway. There’s also foul smell and an increase in mosquito nuisance,” he added.
Officials of the Corporation attributed the delay to the presence of underground Metro Water and drainage pipelines encountered during excavation. “Around Rs 2.9 crore has been allocated for the canal improvement project. Of the total 850 metres of work, around 70% has been completed. The bridge reconstruction is expected to be completed within 15 days,” a senior official said.