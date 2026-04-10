Bridge demolition for canal works disrupts connectivity in Vyasarpadi

Vehicles that earlier used this stretch are now being diverted, while some motorists park near the demolished bridge and walk across to reach nearby shops. Students are unable to commute easily to schools and colleges, and working residents are struggling to reach their workplaces. Though a temporary walkway has been set up across the demolished bridge, it is uneven and unsafe. Poor lighting in the area has further increased the risk of slips and falls, especially at night.

Philips, a resident, said, “The work was supposed to be completed within a month. There are no barricades, and the temporary walkway is not maintained properly. Of the two street-lights near the site, only one is functional.”