Bribed magistrate, Madurai man tells rival over phone; Egmore police register case

CHENNAI: The city police are investigating allegations by a man before a magistrate in open court that the opposite party claimed that he had bribed the magistrate with Rs 50,000 over a phone call and submitted audio recordings to the court.

Police sources said that Egmore police have registered a case against the Madurai-based man, Arun Kumar.

Arun and the complainant, Bernard Shaw of Chennai, are fighting a cheque bounce case that is under trial.

Last week, Arun allegedly called Bernard Shaw over the phone and claimed that he had paid Rs 50,000 to ensure the case was ruled in his favour. He further threatened Bernard that he would get a notice from the court.

Bernard Shaw recorded the conversation and submitted it before the magistrate, after which a court staffer filed a complaint at the Egmore police station.

Police sources said that a case has been registered under sections 217 (false information with intent to cause a public servant to use lawful power to injure another person) and 356 (2) (defamation) of the BNS. Further investigations are under way.