Brewing community over coffee, music

What started as a home roasting experiment during the pandemic has now grown into a speciality coffee roastery and cafe where coffee and music come together.

For Anek Ahuja and his wife Kathryn Ahuja, the journey began when they struggled to find good coffee during the lockdown.

With cafés shut and limited options for freshly roasted coffee, the couple decided to try roasting beans at home. “We were not able to get good coffee delivered and the only option we seemed to have was filter coffee. We both love coffee, so we started researching and eventually found a roasting machine. That is how it began,” says Anek, who also runs the design agency Whoa Mama.