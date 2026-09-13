Brewing community over coffee, music

CHENNAI: If you’re in the mood for a good cup of coffee and live music on a Saturday morning, be it jazz, Carnatic or anything in between, Kat and Kin Coffee Roasters in Neelankarai could be just the place.
What started as a home roasting experiment during the pandemic has now grown into a speciality coffee roastery and cafe where coffee and music come together.
For Anek Ahuja and his wife Kathryn Ahuja, the journey began when they struggled to find good coffee during the lockdown.
With cafés shut and limited options for freshly roasted coffee, the couple decided to try roasting beans at home. “We were not able to get good coffee delivered and the only option we seemed to have was filter coffee. We both love coffee, so we started researching and eventually found a roasting machine. That is how it began,” says Anek, who also runs the design agency Whoa Mama.
The couple began experimenting with different beans and soon got in touch with farmers in Chikmagalur. As they learned more about coffee, they started connecting with producers across Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Kathryn, who is the head roaster, also took a coffee roasting course in the US.
The couple also looks for beans that are not easily available elsewhere, with some farmers offering particular varieties exclusively to them. “We enjoy discovering beans that people may not have tried before and bringing them to the Chennai audience,” adds Anek.
For the couple, knowing where the coffee comes from is as important as what reaches the cup.
“We take the time and effort to buy high-quality coffee beans. We get good green coffee and you get to drink the best coffee we can offer. It is important for us to know where our coffee comes from and the people involved in the process,” he says.
Last year, Kat and Kin Coffee Roasters opened its space in Neelankarai. Soon, music became another part of the space.
What began with a stand-up comedy show turned into regular Saturday morning performances.
The café has now hosted more than 25 shows, with bands and musicians performing on most Saturdays.
“A lot of people told us that a Saturday morning event would be difficult, but we found that it actually works. For many bands, it is easier to perform in the morning. People can come, have a good cup of coffee, listen to music and enjoy the space,” shares Anek, who is also a musician.
The events have also helped build a community around the café, bringing together people who come for the music, the coffee or simply the atmosphere. “We are about coffee, music and bringing people together. There is a sense of community building along with everything we do,” he adds.