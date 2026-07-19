Breakdowns mount as MTC fines EV bus operator Rs 9.5 crore

OHM operates 625 AC and non-AC electric buses in Chennai under a 12-year Gross Cost Contract (GCC). MTC pays the operator Rs 80.86/km for AC buses and Rs 77.16/km for non-AC buses, subject to a minimum assured operation of 200 km per bus per day.

The RTI reply shows that MTC paid OHM Rs 80.60 crore (unaudited) during the financial year, while recovering Rs 9.51 crore (unaudited) as penalties under the Service Level Agreement (SLA). The performance data points to a steady deterioration in reliability.

Breakdowns increased from zero in June 2025 to 97 in July, 99 in August, 154 in September, 213 in October, 150 in November, 215 in December, 224 in January, 246 in February and peaked at 372 in March 2026.