Bread prices rise after fuel hike, more food items may soon cost extra

According to media reports, just a few days after milk prices went up, bread companies in Mumbai and nearby areas have increased prices by up to Rs 5 per packet. The hike comes after petrol and diesel prices have risen due to the ongoing conflict in the West Asia region.

Bread makers say the reason is simple: the overall cost of making and supplying bread has gone up. Modern Bread increased the prices of some of its products on May 16, and other major brands like Britannia and Wibs are also expected to raise prices soon.