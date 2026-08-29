Brailles on Wheels: Where blind navigators call the route

The route chart will give participants the part distance, total distance and a description of the route. From there, teams have to follow the navigator’s instructions and stick to the prescribed route. There are also a few rules to follow along the route. Participants cannot stop in the middle of the road and must move to the left if they need to stop. Stopping before a marshal or driving in a zigzag manner is not permitted. Participants are also expected to be patient when there are cars ahead of them, as marshals may take up to 20 seconds to record each car’s time. Losing the time card can result in disqualification or exclusion, while wearing seatbelts throughout the rally is mandatory. “The rally is for the visually impaired and the navigators look forward to taking part in it every year. Participants have to follow the navigator’s route and instructions and avoid using Google Maps,” he adds.