Brailles on Wheels: Where blind navigators call the route

CHENNAI: Brailles on Wheels -The Ultimate Trust Ride, a unique car rally that pairs drivers with visually impaired navigators, will be held on August 30 from 9 am onwards. Jointly organised by the National Association for the Blind (NAB) and Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC), the rally will flag off from The Savera Hotel, Dr Radhakrishnan Salai, and is expected to bring together more than 100 participants and car enthusiasts.
Unlike a conventional car rally, this one is built around trust and teamwork. The event is not a race, but a time-speed-distance rally in which participants have to rely on their visually impaired navigator to find their way. “This is not a race, but a time-speed-distance rally. The tulip chart and speed chart will be given in print and you will have to follow the instructions given by the visually impaired navigator,” says Bipin Bhatia, Management Committee member, Madras Motor Sports Club.
Each team is made up of four members that include a driver, a visually impaired navigator, a rider who notes down the navigator’s instructions, and a fourth member who guides the driver, calculates the speed and answers the questionnaire. The real challenge begins just before the rally. “Two minutes before the start, you will be given a docket containing the route chart, speed chart, a minute-to-minute chart, a printed questionnaire and a time card. The marshals will note down your time when you check in at the designated time controls,” explains Bipin.
The route chart will give participants the part distance, total distance and a description of the route. From there, teams have to follow the navigator’s instructions and stick to the prescribed route. There are also a few rules to follow along the route. Participants cannot stop in the middle of the road and must move to the left if they need to stop. Stopping before a marshal or driving in a zigzag manner is not permitted. Participants are also expected to be patient when there are cars ahead of them, as marshals may take up to 20 seconds to record each car’s time. Losing the time card can result in disqualification or exclusion, while wearing seatbelts throughout the rally is mandatory. “The rally is for the visually impaired and the navigators look forward to taking part in it every year. Participants have to follow the navigator’s route and instructions and avoid using Google Maps,” he adds.